A City and Country Getaway in Scotland

Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse , where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II ’s former yacht, Britannia , followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle.

Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite . In between rounds of golf on the property’s three celebrated courses, enjoy a private whisky-blending class, a special dinner by chef Simon Attridge and, after getting kitted out in personalized Barbour jackets, a daylong adventure into the 850-acre estate capped off by a picnic in the wilderness. Then you’ll head home with your own bespoke whisky crafted by Glenturret to align precisely with your particular tastes after a cask-sampling expedition into its archives. $59,570 for two people

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .