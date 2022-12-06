ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

A City and Country Getaway in Scotland

By Mark Ellwood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CN3V_0jZFFSxX00

Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse , where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II ’s former yacht, Britannia , followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle.

Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite . In between rounds of golf on the property’s three celebrated courses, enjoy a private whisky-blending class, a special dinner by chef Simon Attridge and, after getting kitted out in personalized Barbour jackets, a daylong adventure into the 850-acre estate capped off by a picnic in the wilderness. Then you’ll head home with your own bespoke whisky crafted by Glenturret to align precisely with your particular tastes after a cask-sampling expedition into its archives. $59,570 for two people

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar

The Antinori family has been a premier producer of wines for over six centuries, with eight historical estates, in addition to other vineyards, now spread across Italy. This year, one Robb Report reader and five guests have the exclusive chance to stay at some of the clan’s most historic properties, meet with members of the family at their palazzo in Florence and taste the most iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori. The seven-day trip will include first-class flights, plus helicopter transfers to the various estates across Tuscany and Umbria.  Among the vineyards you’ll be visiting are Tenuta Tignanello, set amid the rolling...
Thrillist

These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023

Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets

Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
Surfline

Epic Start to Winter for UK and Ireland

“It was a struggle to find somewhere that wasn’t pumping.”. UK surfer Harry Timson is trying to hide a smile, but those dimple-lined cheeks give the game away. “It was perfect,” he beamed. “And we had sun. And no wind or rain! That’s unheard of for this time of year.”
BBC

Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow

The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
The Guardian

A lochside walk to a pub with live music: the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry, Scotland

The loch reflects scattered clouds, gaps of sky, sunlit mountains and an imposing modernist dam. A watchful heron stands on a rock in the shadow of the concrete cliff. Pitlochry dam is one of nine power stations in the Tummel valley hydroelectric scheme. Before it opened in 1951, only one in every 200 crofts here had electricity. A fish ladder, added two years later to help salmon swim back up to their Highland spawning grounds, is now a tourist attraction. SSE, the energy company that harnesses power generated by the dam, opened a visitor centre in 2017.
Robb Report

Soho House Is Opening a Mexico City Member’s Club in 2023

Soho House is finally opening its first location in Latin America.  The exclusive, members-only club recently announced plans to debut a new outpost in Mexico City in 2023. Set in the heart of Colonia Juárez, Soho House Mexico City will be based in a restored private residence that reflects historic French influences and baroque heritage through a number of intimate rooms and cellar corridors, each imbued with its own unique identity. opening its first location The property’s upscale amenities will span across its main casa and annex spaces. Together, they’ll house three bars and lounges, a restaurant and a courtyard with outdoor...
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Housing crisis prompts French students to escape to the country

“You get used to the sound of the early morning tractor,” said Jules, a final-year engineering student, as he climbed the steps to his accommodation in a former cowshed on a dairy farm outside Lille in northern France. The 23-year-old from Nord-Pas-de-Calais is among a growing number of students...
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy