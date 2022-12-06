ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say

LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
LOCHEARN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims

The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police resolve barricade in Parkville Wednesday afternoon

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department helped to end a barricade situation in Parkville, Baltimore County. Police say Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team had been sent to the 2800 block of Munster Rd. The department says the barricade situation has been resolved without...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick County, Md. firefighter dies responding to fire in Pennsylvania

(WBFF) — A firefighter from Maryland was one of two firefighters who died responding to a house fire in Pennsylvania. New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, died while fighting a fire at a house on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County, according to Trooper David Beohm of the Pennsylvania State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head and killed in northwest Baltimore, Police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head and killed in the Greenspring neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 2:53 p.m., officers were sent to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue for a shooting and officers found a man who was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison

A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD

