Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help
We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Files a Motion to Dismiss the Institute for Justice’s Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Its Cannabis Abatement Program
On November 23, Humboldt County urged the Northern District of the United States District Court to dismiss the Institute for Justice’s class action lawsuit filed in early October that alleges the cannabis abatement program is “unconstitutional” on five general counts. The Institute filed the lawsuit after learning about the fines and penalties assessed against the Thomases, Blu Graham, Rhonda Olsen and other residents in earlier Redheaded Blackbelt stories.
North Coast Journal
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
kymkemp.com
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
susanvillestuff.com
Escaped Lassen Jail Escapee in Custody After Fiery Nevada Standoff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that Angelo Atencio II, an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on December 1st, was taken into custody along with his alleged accomplice Ashly Ward, after a standoff inside a burning residence early this morning in Humboldt County, Nevada.
kymkemp.com
The Visiting Angels Eureka Team Take Top Honors Nationwide
The Visiting Angels Eureka team, captained by Visiting Angels Executive Director Jeanne O’Neale, finished in second place nationwide for most money raised by a Visiting Angels team ($23,040.88) and teammate Lynn McKenna finished in first place for most money raised by an individual ($16,095). The team also won the award for having the largest Visiting Angels team. The team will be awarded $40,000 from the Visiting Angels CEO which will increase the Visiting Angels team total to $63,040.88.
North Coast Journal
Arts! Arcata
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. This month, local art vendors will be set up in the center of the plaza, which will also be a beer garden featuring live music. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information at ArcataMainStreet.com.
kymkemp.com
Local Organizations Granted Over $68K for Holiday Programs
HAF+WRCF has awarded 63 grants totaling $68,395 to charitable organizations and projects through its annual 2022 Holiday Funding Partnership Grant Program. Partners of the grant program include Humboldt Health Foundation, the Mel & Grace McLean Foundation, the Smullin Foundation and Providence, Community Health Investment. The grants ensure the holiday season is special for those facing housing and food insecurity.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(CONTEST) Your Art Critic Skills are Needed to Judge Humboldt Inmates’ Holiday Illustrations
History has proven, time and again, that there is no group of sophisticates more qualified to appreciate, interpret and judge art than LoCO readers. Thus, who better to weigh in on the fifth annual Humboldt Correctional Facility Holiday Art Contest than y’all. Your talents are needed, people! Let’s get to work.
kymkemp.com
Annual Holiday Fundraiser for the Humboldt County Animal Shelter This Saturday
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Help support local animals in need of emergency medical care and get your holiday shopping done at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Annual Holiday Fundraiser. The fundraiser is being held on Saturday, December 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the...
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Nov. 30. Nine new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, 18 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including two receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 162nd since the pandemic began.
North Coast Journal
Accountable
In the Nov. 17, 2022 issue, we ran a cartoon depicting Shlomo Rechnitz with a laundry list of his specific offenses as owner of Brius Healthcare, the skilled nursing corporation through which he has funneled tens of millions of dollars to other companies he owns, while providing patients with substandard care.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Are You DONE With That GUN? The Eureka Police Department Will Buy it From You at the Wharfinger on Dec. 18!
In an effort to create safer communities by taking guns that are no longer wanted off the streets, the City of Eureka is hosting a gun buyback on Sunday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka. During the gun buyback event,...
North Coast Journal
The Walmart Picnic Table Effect
A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
North Coast Journal
Photos: Tubas, Chocolate and a Flaming Octopus
For many, it's not officially the holiday season in Humboldt County until you've attended one of the all-brass TubaChristmas performances, which have been led locally by Fred Tempas since 1988. So we headed out early Saturday afternoon to near the gazebo in Old Town in Eureka for the 33rd annual concert and Christmas carols sing-along accompanied by tubas. The group also played a second performance in McKinleyville later in the afternoon.
kymkemp.com
‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt Honey Resurrected
The iconic ‘Humboldt Honey’ image depicting a woman in layers of clothing, Birkenstock sandals, and headscarf was created by Ingrid Hart, a Humboldt State journalism major, back in 1983. High Times writer and local woman, Sharon Letts, interviewed Hart about the history of the ‘Humboldt Honey’ as Hart gears up to reprint the iconic poster at the beginning of 2023.
kymkemp.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka
About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Employees at Phone Kiosk in Eureka Costco Laid Off With less Than 9 Minutes Notice Yesterday
When Benjamin Goodman, a sales representative at the Wireless Advocates kiosk in Eureka’s Costco woke up yesterday he had a job. But an email sent at 1 a.m. told him there was a mandatory company wide phone call at 8 a.m. By about 8:10 a.m., he was out of a job in the middle of the Christmas season. Almost all the employees were told not to go into work anymore.
Comments / 0