For many, it's not officially the holiday season in Humboldt County until you've attended one of the all-brass TubaChristmas performances, which have been led locally by Fred Tempas since 1988. So we headed out early Saturday afternoon to near the gazebo in Old Town in Eureka for the 33rd annual concert and Christmas carols sing-along accompanied by tubas. The group also played a second performance in McKinleyville later in the afternoon.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO