America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York

There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
NEW YORK STATE
Chinese driver unable to disable cruise control is supposedly stuck behind the wheel for hours

We don't see how this could be true, but it's all over the internet so it must be true, right?. According to a tale told on the Chinese website AutoHome and relayed by The Drive, the driver of a Chinese-built Haval H6 crossover was stuck behind the wheel for more than 300 highway miles because the brakes failed to engage and he was unable to disable the set speed (about 62 mph) of the cruise control system. Brakes AND cruise control, what are the odds.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’

The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
BUFFALO, NY
