Warren County, PA

explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
EMLENTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver hits cow in Greene Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
UNION CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 8

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 8 in Franklin. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the incident happened on State Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road), north of Airport Road, in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 7:41 a.m. on November 22.

