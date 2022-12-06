South Haven approves plan for social district

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven City Council voted to approve the creation of a social district that allows people to buy alcoholic beverages and walk around the zone.

In a 4-2 vote, the city council approved the plan for the social district that would open in fall 2023. It would be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Oct. 1 and May 15.

The social district includes portions of Center, Eagle, Phoenix and Williams streets.

Bars and restaurants within the social district include Black River Tavern, Order of the Elks, New Park Gastropub, Maria’s, Clementine’s Saloon, Gravity Vineyards and Winery, Harbor Light Brewing, Tello Italian Bistro, Kitchen 527, Phoenix Street Café, Twelve Corners Vineyard, New Holland Brewing Company, Su Casa, South Haven Brewpub, Admiral Jack’s, The Idler and Warner Vineyards.

Businesses that take part in the social district will give customers a sticker to show that they are participating.

