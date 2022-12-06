ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

South Haven approves plan for social district

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fshUU_0jZFDvQu00

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven City Council voted to approve the creation of a social district that allows people to buy alcoholic beverages and walk around the zone.

In a 4-2 vote, the city council approved the plan for the social district that would open in fall 2023. It would be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Oct. 1 and May 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wuEK_0jZFDvQu00

The social district includes portions of Center, Eagle, Phoenix and Williams streets.

Bars and restaurants within the social district include Black River Tavern, Order of the Elks, New Park Gastropub, Maria’s, Clementine’s Saloon, Gravity Vineyards and Winery, Harbor Light Brewing, Tello Italian Bistro, Kitchen 527, Phoenix Street Café, Twelve Corners Vineyard, New Holland Brewing Company, Su Casa, South Haven Brewpub, Admiral Jack’s, The Idler and Warner Vineyards.

Businesses that take part in the social district will give customers a sticker to show that they are participating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
WNEM

11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy