Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Cyberattacks could worsen the global energy crisis
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. War, economic instability, external threats, and global politics affect the energy sector of a country or region. In...
What is YTQ?
Widespread interest in quantum computing continues to expand as computer innovators, scientists, and technology industry leaders vie to position themselves at the top of the pack for quantum computing prowess. As the buzz continues, I’d like to discuss Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers (CRQC) in simple terms. A CRQC uses...
Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit
Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
Working with the U.S. Government: An Overview of the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification
By Dustin Perkins, CISSP, Senior Governance, Risk and Compliance Consultant for the US Region of CyberCX. Cybersecurity has proven a growing interest and concern among both the private and public sectors and, for those contracted to do business with the U.S. Department of Defense, this is increasingly important with the protection of potentially sensitive information by those in the private sector. On the heels of Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), every government agency is hyper focused on developing a hardened level of cyber hygiene by which to mitigate as much risk as possible. The Department of Defense is fulfilling this requirement in the creation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon and Beijing critic jailed for more than five years on fraud charge
Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in a series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges levelled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...
Cybersecurity firm gives laptop for servicing leading to data breach
It’s sound strange, but a security firm that reported a cyber incident fell prey to a cyber incident within a few hours of its first incident report. Indian-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK based in Bengaluru issued a press statement last week that data related to a Tirupati based Sree Saran Medical Centre was available for sale on the dark web.
Twitter found gathering data from over 70000 websites
Twitter, the world’s second largest social media platform has being caught in a data privacy issue as for the first time, the company that is now being led by Elon Musk is found collecting data from over 70,000 websites that include those belonging to government, retailers, manufacturers, car companies and healthcare related business firms.
Apple and Android release slew of mobile security measures to patch vulnerabilities
Apple Inc has released a data protection measures to give all its users an assurance that their information remains protected from fraudulent access and data transfers. New rolled out features like Security Keys for Apple ID, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, iMessage Contact Key Verification help users to protect sensitive data of users and their communication from prying eyes.
