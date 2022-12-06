By Dustin Perkins, CISSP, Senior Governance, Risk and Compliance Consultant for the US Region of CyberCX. Cybersecurity has proven a growing interest and concern among both the private and public sectors and, for those contracted to do business with the U.S. Department of Defense, this is increasingly important with the protection of potentially sensitive information by those in the private sector. On the heels of Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), every government agency is hyper focused on developing a hardened level of cyber hygiene by which to mitigate as much risk as possible. The Department of Defense is fulfilling this requirement in the creation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

2 DAYS AGO