Ohio mom accused of hitting child with cellphone

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.

Officers were called about 3:06 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Fountain Square Drive to check on the children there after a family member became concerned after receiving a video from one of the children.

According to a police report, the video showed 33-year-old Amanda Lynn hitting one of her children with her cellphone.

The children told officers that Lynn became angry because they would not clean the apartment in preparation for guests to come over and that Lynn screamed at them and repeatedly hit one of the children with her hand and cellphone. They told officers that Lynn does this frequently.

The video recording was turned over to police and Lynn was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

The father was notified of the arrest and the children were turned over to their grandmother. A caseworker with children services was notified. The report noted that the caseworker is one that has already been assigned to Lynn in connection to a previous case involving her that is being investigated, according to the police report.

Lynn was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday and was released Monday on a $2,500 bond.

Lynn pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday and was ordered not to have contact with any of her four children. A pretrial is scheduled for Jan. 9.

