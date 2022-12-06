Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/9/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 14
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant coming off Los Angeles' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant will play his second unit role after Anthony Davis was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.1 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to record 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) out again on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bates-Diop continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Malaki Branham could remain in the first five with Bates-Diop out again.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Herro for...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his return after he sat out one game with an ankle ailment. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He played through it on Tuesday, and he's now listed probable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart is on track to play on Saturday despite being listed with an ankle sprain. In 33.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out on Friday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Mitchell will sit out at home after he experienced right leg soreness. Expect Caris Levert to see a boost in usage versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating. LeVert's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. He's officially been given the green light, and now, he is entering the starting lineup in place of Devin Vassell. Our models...
