numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/9/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 14

Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant coming off Los Angeles' bench on Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant will play his second unit role after Anthony Davis was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.1 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to record 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) out again on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bates-Diop continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Malaki Branham could remain in the first five with Bates-Diop out again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) probable Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Herro for...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his return after he sat out one game with an ankle ailment. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.6 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (knee) probable for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He played through it on Tuesday, and he's now listed probable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart is on track to play on Saturday despite being listed with an ankle sprain. In 33.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.7...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out on Friday, Caris LeVert to start

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Mitchell will sit out at home after he experienced right leg soreness. Expect Caris Levert to see a boost in usage versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating. LeVert's current projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
MIAMI, FL

