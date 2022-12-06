Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Croatia vs. Brazil World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch quarterfinals
Croatia only has one win in regulation during this World Cup, beating Canada, 4-1. However, they moved on to the Round of 16 after tying Morocco and Belgium, 0-0. They then beat Japan on penalty kicks to advance. It won’t get any easier as they take on Brazil in the...
Soccer-'Happily tired' Croatia are now in a state of limbo-coach Dalic
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Croatia can be hugely proud of eliminating tournament favourites Brazil on penalties to reach the World Cup last four but they are now in a state of limbo, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday.
Let’s remember Grant Wahl for the stories he wouldn’t let us forget
Grant Wahl, a Kansas City native and renowned soccer writer, died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0