NBC Los Angeles

SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company Execs Are Helping Elon Musk at Twitter, Records Reveal

SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
“Million Dollar Listing” Star Shares New Season Drama and Real Estate Must-Know

Tracy Tutor is a top real estate agent, bestselling author and entrepreneur with 22 years’ experience in luxury real estate sales. She joined “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2020 and has hustled to make a name for herself on the show. Season 14 is filled with drama and the state of today’s cutthroat housing market.
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes' Son X — Including His Twitter Office Badge

Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.
