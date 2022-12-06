Read full article on original website
CBS-Owned Stations Added to Free, Rapidly Growing Local News Streaming Service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company Execs Are Helping Elon Musk at Twitter, Records Reveal
SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
“Million Dollar Listing” Star Shares New Season Drama and Real Estate Must-Know
Tracy Tutor is a top real estate agent, bestselling author and entrepreneur with 22 years’ experience in luxury real estate sales. She joined “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2020 and has hustled to make a name for herself on the show. Season 14 is filled with drama and the state of today’s cutthroat housing market.
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes' Son X — Including His Twitter Office Badge
Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.
