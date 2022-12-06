Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
wogx.com
'My hat goes off to both of them': Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother. "They’re basically beating...
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
tampabeacon.com
Man held after dog is stabbed
A man was arrested after deputies say he unlawfully entered a home in Dover and stabbed a pet to death with a machete. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that...
Deputies find truck suspected in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run; no word on driver
Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.
Man admitted to shooting at Hillsborough deputy in case of road rage, sheriff says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the agency said in a news release Wednesday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy...
Driver shoots at deputy in Hillsborough County road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
A deputy was shot at by a driver in a road rage incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Teens arrested after spray painting hate speech on vehicles in Clearwater, police say
Two Clearwater teenagers were arrested after police said they spray painted racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on vehicles.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Burglary, Holiday
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Nov. 19, around 4 p.m., two suspects vandalized, broke into and stole merchandise from a business in the 5200 block area of Boardwalk St. in Holiday. When confronted by a witness, the suspects ran westbound on Flora Ave. On Nov. 20, around 5:40 p.m., three suspects vandalized and broke into the same business.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Pasco marine deputy saves dog trapped in mangrove
A Pasco County marine deputy saved a dog trapped on a mangrove island in New Port Richey.
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
