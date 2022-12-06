ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
HUDSON, FL
Man held after dog is stabbed

A man was arrested after deputies say he unlawfully entered a home in Dover and stabbed a pet to death with a machete. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that...
DOVER, FL
Help Solve A Crime | Burglary, Holiday

HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Nov. 19, around 4 p.m., two suspects vandalized, broke into and stole merchandise from a business in the 5200 block area of Boardwalk St. in Holiday. When confronted by a witness, the suspects ran westbound on Flora Ave. On Nov. 20, around 5:40 p.m., three suspects vandalized and broke into the same business.
HOLIDAY, FL
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL

