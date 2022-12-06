Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
WTHR
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. The mid-week upgrade puts him on track to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 11 and just the second time since Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (illness) available for Week 14
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) is available for Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill's illness, which kept him out of practice on Thursday, is "gone" according to Mike McDaniel. Hill should be good to go against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Our models expect him to see 10.8 targets against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
DeeJay Dallas (ankle) listed as questionable on Seattle's Week 14 injury report
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 14's game against the Carolina Panthers. Dallas is currently questionable to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to participate in Wednesday and Thursday's practices with an ankle injury. Travis Homer should see more volume if Dallas is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) questionable in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 14's game versus the Carolina Panthers. Walker's status is heading towards the wrong side of questionable after he missed practice time with his ankle injury. Expect Travis Homer to see more touches against a Carolina unit allowing 22.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Walker is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out in Week 14
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Cooks will miss his second straight game with a calf ailment. Expect Phillip Dorsett to play more snaps against a Dallas unit allowing 27.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Dorsett's projection...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
numberfire.com
Denver's Courtland Sutton (hamstring) ruled out in Week 14
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) will not play in Week 14's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sutton will not be available after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. Expect Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton to see more targets against a Kansas City unit allowing 31.5 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 14
Sometimes it’s the simplest thing that you can do that leads to better self-care. In my case, that’s sleeping more. When I’m stressed, it’s harder to fall asleep before midnight, but when I don’t sleep well, I get more stressed out. Either this vicious cycle repeats and makes things worse, or I break it by forcing myself to do the simple thing and just get ready for bed. I simply put myself in a position to succeed and hope for the best.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (oblique) DNP on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is dealing with an oblique injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. A return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign and have him on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
