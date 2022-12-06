Read full article on original website
Related
JJ Abrams's Daughter Gracie Proves She’s a Gothic Goddess in This Ruffled Black Gown for This Rare Red Carpet Appearance
JJ Abrams‘s daughter Gracie Abrams is making a name for herself in both the music and fashion world. And her super rare red carpet appearance proves she’s already a superstar in the making. On Dec. 7, hundreds of women arrived at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala held in Los Angeles, and so many of our favorite stars arrived in some showstopping ensembles (yes, we’re thinking about Heidi Klum’s hot pink suit dress!) But Klum isn’t the only one who came to wow, because Gracie arrived in a gown that solidifies her gothic style. See the photos below of her...
Wait, What? Are Parents Adding a 'Beige' Option to Their Baby's Gender Reveal?
By now, most of us have heard about gender reveal parties. They have been going on for more than a decade. In fact, it all started with the writer, Jenna Karvunidis, back in 2008. She revealed the sex of her first baby by throwing a party and cutting into a cake with pink frosting. Since then, many mothers have followed suit with cake cutting, balloon popping or piñata breaking. It's a fun way for parents to reveal the gender of their baby. Typically, the frosting or confetti color is either pink or blue. However, is there another color option that parents are using? What's a 'beige gender reveal' meaning?
Gen Z Asked How Older Generations Had Fun Before The Internet, And These Answers Are Giving Me SERIOUS Nostalgia
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
Comments / 0