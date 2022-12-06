Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
Navasota Examiner
Anderson woman killed in accident
PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
News Channel 25
Man charged in connection with assault on Bryan walking trail: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Bryan man faces charges related to a report of sexual assault Thursday night. Investigators say Brandon Ray Lange admitted to touching two women walking on a trail near Hasselt Street because he was “horny." Lange was taken into custody for indecent assault.
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County
A Spring man was killed on Grimes County roadways Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road 204. A 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield the right-of-way and struck and struck the motorcycle.
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
KBTX.com
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
fox26houston.com
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS - Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we're told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is...
mocomotive.com
2 dead in multi-vehicle pileup involving motorcycle on I-45 North Freeway in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led up to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar,…
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
KBTX.com
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
fox26houston.com
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
