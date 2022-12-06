PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.

