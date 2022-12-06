ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Anderson woman killed in accident

PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.
ANDERSON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County

A Spring man was killed on Grimes County roadways Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road 204. A 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield the right-of-way and struck and struck the motorcycle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

