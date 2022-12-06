We have seen a few players from other collegiate programs choose to sit out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. National media, local reporters, and Alabama fans are interested in knowing how many Crimson Tide draft-eligible Crimson Tide players will choose to opt-out of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Two of Alabama’s three permanent team captains, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are projected top five picks for the draft. Coach Nick Saban told reporters in Sunday’s press conference for the Sugar Bowl that he had not spoken to Young or Anderson about a decision to play or sit out the matchup to prepare for the draft.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO