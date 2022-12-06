Read full article on original website
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne hungry to make a statement for Alabama
Alabama’s 2023 four-star defensive lineman commit, Hunter Osborne is ready to make a statement once he gets to Tuscaloosa. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is hungry to come in and compete in Tuscaloosa. “I’m coming in...
WATCH: Will Alabama flip 4-Star ATH Suntarine Perkins from Ole Miss?
Alabama football is making a hard push to flip four-star athlete and Ole Miss commit, Suntarine Perkins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided the latest on Alabama’s push for the Mississippi native on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Trio of Alabama players named to 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team
Alabama saw three of its player named to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team on Thursday. Earning spots on the team were defensive back Terrion Arnold, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Arnold appeared in 11 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and earned seven starts throughout...
Former Alabama RB explains why Tide players should not opt-out of Sugar Bowl
We have seen a few players from other collegiate programs choose to sit out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. National media, local reporters, and Alabama fans are interested in knowing how many Crimson Tide draft-eligible Crimson Tide players will choose to opt-out of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Two of Alabama’s three permanent team captains, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are projected top five picks for the draft. Coach Nick Saban told reporters in Sunday’s press conference for the Sugar Bowl that he had not spoken to Young or Anderson about a decision to play or sit out the matchup to prepare for the draft.
Why Alabama should make a hard late push to flip Peter Woods
Touchdown Alabama’s Scoutung/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith feels Alabama should throw the kitchen sink at Peter Woods before National Signing Day. Smith gave his explanation on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Alabama tight end accepts invitation for Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama has its third senior and first offensive skill position player to accept an invitation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Cameron Latu came to the University of Alabama as a four-star outside linebacker from Utah in 2018. He had potential on defense, but Latu made a...
Alabama football to see 13 players graduate this winter
A total of 25 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive diplomas this weekend during The University of Alabama’s winter commencement. The list includes Heisman Trophy and Nagurski Trophy winners, five All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans, with 21 student-athletes taking home undergraduate degrees and four earning graduate degrees. The...
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard is ready to show what he can do at whatever position he plays
Brayson Hubbard is one of Alabama football’s most interesting 2023 commits because of his unique skillset and position versatility. Hubbard is a product of Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi. He is currently the reigning back-to-back Mississippi 6A Mr. Football. He is the only athlete prospect Alabama has a commitment from.
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
Alabama continues to make big push for 4-Star LB Suntarine Perkins
Alabama football’s coaching staff is still heavily recruiting Ole Miss commit and four-star athlete, Suntarine Perkins. Perkins attends Raleigh High School in Mississippi, and he is one of the top athlete prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. He is currently in constant contact with the Rebels and Alabama’s staff.
Maryland transfer TE to officially visit Alabama
Maryland football’s former tight end CJ Dippre told Touchdown Alabama he will officially visit Alabama this weekend. Dippre is a product of Stranton, Pennsylvania, and he is currently a sophomore. The Maryland transfer is currently in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder played in 12 games for the Terrapins...
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Two Alabama players named to FWAA’s All-America Team
The second major selector in college football to determine an All-American has released its All-America Team. After seeing the names of the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) unveiled its All-America Team. The news came out on Friday as two Alabama players got recognized.
Charles Kelly headed to Colorado to join Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders
A member of Alabama’s defensive coaching staff is officially heading to a new program. Charles Kelly, the Crimson Tide’s associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is going to the University of Colorado to join Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and the Buffalos. Sanders gets the Florida State connection back by having Kelly. The 55-year-old has served on Nick Saban’s staff since 2019. He assisted Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. As a native of Ozark, Ala., Kelly coached at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher from 2013 to 2017. He was on the Seminoles’ 2013 BCS National Championship staff.
Alabama linebacker named 2022 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as the league office announced individual awards for the 2022 season Wednesday. The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players....
Alabama transfer wide receiver visiting Pac-12 school
Alabama football’s transfer wide receiver, Traeshon Holding is visiting Oregon this weekend, according to his Instagram story. Holden played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season, starting in five. He finished the year with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns. He was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Holden is originally from Kissimmee, Florida, but he played his senior season of high school in California.
Alabama linebacker wins 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award
He did not have the immense production from his sophomore season, but Will Anderson goes down as one of Alabama’s most fearsome edge rushers in school history. The junior from Georgia has ended the regular season with national awards. In back-to-back seasons, Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and...
BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announces he will transfer to Kentucky
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announced he will be transferring to Kentucky during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday. “After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided that I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles said to KSR.
