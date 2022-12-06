Read full article on original website
Omicron Subvariants That More Easily Dodge Immunity Are Causing More Than 70% of U.S. Infections
The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Covid subvariants are now responsible for 68% of new cases, while the XBB subvariant is causing 4.7% of new infections. Covid infections and hospitalizations are rising after Thanksgiving, with Christmas and the New Year holidays still around the corner. These subvariants are resistant to key antibody...
After Pandemic Pause, Rush University Medical Center Brings Back Baby Cuddler Program
After a nearly two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush University Medical Center is bringing back its volunteer cuddler program, a staple in the neonatal intensive care unit for 35 years. Trained cuddlers help support NICU staff and nurses by physically holding and comforting the premature infants. Ashley Nettles...
Sleep Relief: Some Apnea Patients Face Challenges Seeking Replacement Device Under Recall
After a massive recall caused sleepless nights for millions of sleep apnea patients globally, some users are concerned the company behind the recall, Philips Respironics, is not keeping its promises. Philips Respironics announced last year a voluntary recall of some of the most popular sleep-aid devices prescribed by doctors for...
