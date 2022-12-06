Girl Scout hopes to raise profile of veterans in a Selma cemetery

The Angier Board of Commissioners has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held December 8, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video call in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to authorize the Town Attorney to draft an agreement with a possible Interim Town Manager and to give the authority to the Mayor to execute the contract. The Board will be going into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(6); personnel matter.

ANGIER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO