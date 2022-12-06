Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's RequestZack LoveRandolph County, AL
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Opelika Police searching for Ultra Cosmetics theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
Ga. high school parapro arrested for pushing special needs student multiple times, police say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional at Newnan High School has been charged with battery for reportedly pushing a special needs student more than once. The incident was reportedly caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Newnan police, an officer was...
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. More News from WRBL Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth. Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
Opelika-Auburn News
Suspect arrested after Valley police said he carjacked a woman at gunpoint and eluded police
Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. the Valley Police Department says it was notified of a carjacking at gunpoint at the Bridges Travel Plaza, located at exit 70 on I-85. Police said the suspect was identified as Ricoh Justin Lockett, 33, of Centreville. The 27-year-old female victim of Valley told police...
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
WTVM
18-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested in LaGrange apartments
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest an 18-year-old and two minors on several charges. Authorities say on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a suspect illegally entering a vehicle at Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace. When officials arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Jacoby Cotton, a 17-year-old and...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
WTVM
Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
Couple arrested after stealing cash registers from Douglas County grocery stores, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are behind bars Wednesday after police say they are responsible for several grocery store robberies. Last week, Douglasville police officers were called to the Kroger on Hwy. 5 about a strong-armed robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kaitlyn...
