Lagrange, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for Ultra Cosmetics theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
OPELIKA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth. Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
WTVM

18-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested in LaGrange apartments

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest an 18-year-old and two minors on several charges. Authorities say on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a suspect illegally entering a vehicle at Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace. When officials arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Jacoby Cotton, a 17-year-old and...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA

