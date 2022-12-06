Members of the Rotary Club of Chilton County and a representative from the City of Clanton present a check to the Chilton County DHR foster care Christmas program in the amount of $6000.00 on December 7. The money raised from entries into the City of Clanton Christmas parade, hosted by the Rotary Club, is matched by the club and donated each year to the program. With over 200 entries in the parade this year, this is the largest amount ever collected and donated from this event. On hand to receive the check is Marilyn Colson and her staff. The annual Christmas parade is held on the first Friday in December each year.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO