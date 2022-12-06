Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear
While the weather outside this week felt more like almost spring than almost winter, Chilton County is beginning its transition into the Christmas season. Over the last few weeks, I had the opportunity to cover different Christmas season events across Chilton County such as the Clanton Christmas parade and the Jemison Christmas tree lighting and candlelight service.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
elmoreautauganews.com
A Main Street Christmas Experience coming to Downtown Prattville
The City of Prattville is decorated in its holiday finest and ready to greet you and your family and friends at the 7th Annual A Main Street Christmas event on Tuesday, December 13, in the historic Downtown District from 5:00-7:30 p.m. We are excited to partner with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and the merchants of downtown again this year for this fun, family-friendly event.
Clanton Advertiser
Exit Royal Realty putting a bow on Christmas
Exit Royal Realty in Clanton is hosting a Wrap-A-Thon for local residents needing their gifts for the Christmas season wrapped. The event is benefitting Care Net of Chilton County through donations made by those bringing their gifts to be wrapped. Donations start at $5 and can exceed any amount that people making it feel necessary.
Clanton Advertiser
Rotary Club makes donation to Chilton DHR program
Members of the Rotary Club of Chilton County and a representative from the City of Clanton present a check to the Chilton County DHR foster care Christmas program in the amount of $6000.00 on December 7. The money raised from entries into the City of Clanton Christmas parade, hosted by the Rotary Club, is matched by the club and donated each year to the program. With over 200 entries in the parade this year, this is the largest amount ever collected and donated from this event. On hand to receive the check is Marilyn Colson and her staff. The annual Christmas parade is held on the first Friday in December each year.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
wbrc.com
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
Shelby Reporter
The Patricia M. Smith CASA House opens
COLUMBIANA – Columbiana has a new house, the Patricia M. Smith CASA House located at 438 West College Street. It will serve as an office and supervised visitation location for the abused and neglected children of Shelby County under the care of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Dec. 1-7. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Kendall Estates Place. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North and 7th Street. Difficulty Breathing: 100 Block Craig Circle. General Illness: 2200 Block Pinedale Road. December 3. General Illness: 2800 Block 7th Street North.
wvtm13.com
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rodgers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
You Won’t Believe What Alabama’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is
Tis' the season and there are a few things that are an absolute must-have for the holidays. It's not the holidays without a good drink. These drinks can be adult beverages or something for all ages. A great beverage for the holidays is the classic hot chocolate. Ciders, eggnog and...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
Clanton Advertiser
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
