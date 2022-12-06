Read full article on original website
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
advantagenews.com
Amphitheater Commission picks promoter
The Alton Amphitheater Commission has chosen its concert promoter moving forward. After listening to the pitches from two different entities, the board has decided to stick with Eventiv, which has held the contract there for production for the past several years. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z...
advantagenews.com
Opposition mounts to Godfrey roundabout plan
There are a lot of people not pleased with the plan IDOT has presented for a pair of roundabouts on West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. The Illinois Department of Transportation held an informational open house meeting Monday, and on Tuesday the Village of Godfrey released a statement saying a conversation was held between village leadership, State Representative Amy Elik, and IDOT representatives to discuss concerns brought up at the meeting.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
mymoinfo.com
Texas Roadhouse in Festus about to open
(Festus) The new Texas Roadhouse in Festus is just a few days away from opening. The steakhouse will employ around 200 people in various positions. Micheal Lee is a managing partner with the new location. He says this building has something only five other locations across the country have. Lee...
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. Sign...
Waterloo ‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot is now over $1M
WATERLOO, Ill. – The jackpot is now over a million dollars in the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing. The seven of hearts was drawn last night. Your next chance to win is Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter...
FOX2now.com
Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
northcountynews.org
Special use permit for liquor store denied
Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting drew a bit of a crowd, but with not much discussion, the council opted to follow the recommendation of the planning commission and deny a special use permit. The special use permit in question was for Amit Patel to operate a liquor...
kttn.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs
Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
Two people are hospitalized after an underground cave-in collapse Thursday in Franklin County.
KFVS12
At your service: St. Louis restaurant hires robot to help wait tables
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The new employee at Walnut Grill in Sunset Hills didn’t need much training. A little programming did just fine. The new robot serving assistant started on the job a few weeks ago. “It was immediate impact on the first day, you could tell,” said...
stlmag.com
The most anticipated restaurants in St. Louis for 2023
Projected opening date: late December/early January. Located in the former Bandana’s BBQ space at the corner of McKnight and Manchester in Rock Hill, the 5,700-square-foot restaurant will serve “coffee, champagne, and brunch all day.” It's owned by Chris and Courtney Sedlak, the husband-and-wife team who also own neighboring dinner-only restaurant Hangar, as well as The Mud House on Cherokee. (Momo is the coffee-roasting company that the Sedlaks own.) Chris says the restaurant's food menu will be "recognizable, with unique touches," such as a BLT with house-made tomato jam. “We think there’s a market in Rock Hill for a place to get curated coffees and cocktails with your breakfast or brunch,” Chris says. A small front patio will cater to the grab-and-go, eat-on-the-run crowd. A larger, rear patio (adjacent to the one at Hangar) has been designed for more leisurely dining. And the entire facility can be rented out in the evening for private events. 9500 Manchester, Rock Hill.
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
