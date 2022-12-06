Projected opening date: late December/early January. Located in the former Bandana’s BBQ space at the corner of McKnight and Manchester in Rock Hill, the 5,700-square-foot restaurant will serve “coffee, champagne, and brunch all day.” It's owned by Chris and Courtney Sedlak, the husband-and-wife team who also own neighboring dinner-only restaurant Hangar, as well as The Mud House on Cherokee. (Momo is the coffee-roasting company that the Sedlaks own.) Chris says the restaurant's food menu will be "recognizable, with unique touches," such as a BLT with house-made tomato jam. “We think there’s a market in Rock Hill for a place to get curated coffees and cocktails with your breakfast or brunch,” Chris says. A small front patio will cater to the grab-and-go, eat-on-the-run crowd. A larger, rear patio (adjacent to the one at Hangar) has been designed for more leisurely dining. And the entire facility can be rented out in the evening for private events. 9500 Manchester, Rock Hill.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO