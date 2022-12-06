ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

advantagenews.com

Amphitheater Commission picks promoter

The Alton Amphitheater Commission has chosen its concert promoter moving forward. After listening to the pitches from two different entities, the board has decided to stick with Eventiv, which has held the contract there for production for the past several years. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z...
advantagenews.com

Opposition mounts to Godfrey roundabout plan

There are a lot of people not pleased with the plan IDOT has presented for a pair of roundabouts on West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. The Illinois Department of Transportation held an informational open house meeting Monday, and on Tuesday the Village of Godfrey released a statement saying a conversation was held between village leadership, State Representative Amy Elik, and IDOT representatives to discuss concerns brought up at the meeting.
GODFREY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Texas Roadhouse in Festus about to open

(Festus) The new Texas Roadhouse in Festus is just a few days away from opening. The steakhouse will employ around 200 people in various positions. Micheal Lee is a managing partner with the new location. He says this building has something only five other locations across the country have. Lee...
FESTUS, MO
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. Sign...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
northcountynews.org

Special use permit for liquor store denied

Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting drew a bit of a crowd, but with not much discussion, the council opted to follow the recommendation of the planning commission and deny a special use permit. The special use permit in question was for Amit Patel to operate a liquor...
RED BUD, IL
kttn.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs

Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
stlmag.com

The most anticipated restaurants in St. Louis for 2023

Projected opening date: late December/early January. Located in the former Bandana’s BBQ space at the corner of McKnight and Manchester in Rock Hill, the 5,700-square-foot restaurant will serve “coffee, champagne, and brunch all day.” It's owned by Chris and Courtney Sedlak, the husband-and-wife team who also own neighboring dinner-only restaurant Hangar, as well as The Mud House on Cherokee. (Momo is the coffee-roasting company that the Sedlaks own.) Chris says the restaurant's food menu will be "recognizable, with unique touches," such as a BLT with house-made tomato jam. “We think there’s a market in Rock Hill for a place to get curated coffees and cocktails with your breakfast or brunch,” Chris says. A small front patio will cater to the grab-and-go, eat-on-the-run crowd. A larger, rear patio (adjacent to the one at Hangar) has been designed for more leisurely dining. And the entire facility can be rented out in the evening for private events. 9500 Manchester, Rock Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

