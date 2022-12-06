Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 14 power rankings
The Garoppolo injury may have helped clear the path in the NFC.
Week 13 is in the books and it's on to Week 14 where the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North win a win or tie against the Lions, though they're also scoreboard watching the Eagles and Cowboys in the race for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Speaking of the Eagles, they're the new No. 1 in our Week 14 power rankings.
Week 14 power rankings
- (2) Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) - Crushing the Titans isn't easy to do. They did it.
- (1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) - Can't drop them too far for losing in Cincy.
- (3) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) - Another dominant victory for the Cowboys. Does Odell sign this week?
- (4) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) - They just keep finding ways to win. Their new over/under is 13.5 victories.
- (5) Buffalo Bills (9-3) - Chance for revenge against the Jets and Dolphins the next two weeks.
- (7) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) - The defending AFC champs are rolling again.
- (6) Miami Dolphins (8-4) – Still undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game.
- (8) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) - Brock Purdy better be Tom Brady if they have any shot to keep winning.
- (9) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) - Lamar Jackson could miss a week or two. But they'll be fine.
- (11) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) - 6-1-1 in their last eight. They're legit.
- (12) New York Giants (7-4-1) - Showed some moxie to come back and tie the Commanders.
- (13) New York Jets (7-5) - Mike White is a tough customer. Jets are a dangerous team and could make noise if they make the playoffs.
- (10) Tennessee Titans (7-5) - They're 1-5 against teams with winning records. Granted, those teams are the Giants, Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals.
- (16) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) - The new favorite in the West with Garoppolo injured?
- (14) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) - Maybe the least consistent team in the NFL.
- (17) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) - Scratch that. The Bucs are the least consistent team in the NFL.
- (15) New England Patriots (6-6) - Very good defense but absolute duds on offense.
- (19) Detroit Lions (5-7) - Only two games out of the playoff picture. Not. Dead. Yet.
- (25) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) - Good chance to get to 6-7 Thursday night against the Rams.
- (24) Cleveland Browns (5-7) - Prob have to run the table and that starts at Cincy on Sunday. Good luck.
- (21) Green Bay Packers (5-8) - So dead that Aaron Rodgers says he'd considering taking a seat to let Jordan Love play.
- (27) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) - Maybe it's impossible for a Mike Tomlin team to finish under .500. Steelers are pushing closer to the even mark.
- (18) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) - Losers in four of their last five. Sinking fast.
- (20) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) - They've lost six of seven but not this week. They're on a bye.
- (22) New Orleans Saints (4-9) - Choked on their chance to stay in the NFC South hunt on Monday night.
- (23) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) - Kyler Murray, you're being watched by Patrick Peterson.
- (31) Carolina Panthers (4-8) - If a tree falls in the woods kind of vibes here...
- (26) Chicago Bears (3-10) - Easily the worst defense in the NFL.
- (28) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) - Sprinting towards double-digit losses.
- (29) Los Angeles Rams (3-9) - Wonder which stud QB they'll take in the draft?
- (30) Denver Broncos (3-9) - How many years did the Russell Wilson trade set them back?
- (32) Houston Texans (1-10-1) - Meh.
