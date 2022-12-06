ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 14 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
The Garoppolo injury may have helped clear the path in the NFC.

Week 13 is in the books and it's on to Week 14 where the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North win a win or tie against the Lions, though they're also scoreboard watching the Eagles and Cowboys in the race for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Speaking of the Eagles, they're the new No. 1 in our Week 14 power rankings.

Week 14 power rankings

  1. (2) Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) - Crushing the Titans isn't easy to do. They did it.
  2. (1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) - Can't drop them too far for losing in Cincy.
  3. (3) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) - Another dominant victory for the Cowboys. Does Odell sign this week?
  4. (4) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) - They just keep finding ways to win. Their new over/under is 13.5 victories.
  5. (5) Buffalo Bills (9-3) - Chance for revenge against the Jets and Dolphins the next two weeks.
  6. (7) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) - The defending AFC champs are rolling again.
  7. (6) Miami Dolphins (8-4) – Still undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game.
  8. (8) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) - Brock Purdy better be Tom Brady if they have any shot to keep winning.
  9. (9) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) - Lamar Jackson could miss a week or two. But they'll be fine.
  10. (11) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) - 6-1-1 in their last eight. They're legit.
  11. (12) New York Giants (7-4-1) - Showed some moxie to come back and tie the Commanders.
  12. (13) New York Jets (7-5) - Mike White is a tough customer. Jets are a dangerous team and could make noise if they make the playoffs.
  13. (10) Tennessee Titans (7-5) - They're 1-5 against teams with winning records. Granted, those teams are the Giants, Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals.
  14. (16) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) - The new favorite in the West with Garoppolo injured?
  15. (14) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) - Maybe the least consistent team in the NFL.
  16. (17) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) - Scratch that. The Bucs are the least consistent team in the NFL.
  17. (15) New England Patriots (6-6) - Very good defense but absolute duds on offense.
  18. (19) Detroit Lions (5-7) - Only two games out of the playoff picture. Not. Dead. Yet.
  19. (25) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) - Good chance to get to 6-7 Thursday night against the Rams.
  20. (24) Cleveland Browns (5-7) - Prob have to run the table and that starts at Cincy on Sunday. Good luck.
  21. (21) Green Bay Packers (5-8) - So dead that Aaron Rodgers says he'd considering taking a seat to let Jordan Love play.
  22. (27) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) - Maybe it's impossible for a Mike Tomlin team to finish under .500. Steelers are pushing closer to the even mark.
  23. (18) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) - Losers in four of their last five. Sinking fast.
  24. (20) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) - They've lost six of seven but not this week. They're on a bye.
  25. (22) New Orleans Saints (4-9) - Choked on their chance to stay in the NFC South hunt on Monday night.
  26. (23) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) - Kyler Murray, you're being watched by Patrick Peterson.
  27. (31) Carolina Panthers (4-8) - If a tree falls in the woods kind of vibes here...
  28. (26) Chicago Bears (3-10) - Easily the worst defense in the NFL.
  29. (28) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) - Sprinting towards double-digit losses.
  30. (29) Los Angeles Rams (3-9) - Wonder which stud QB they'll take in the draft?
  31. (30) Denver Broncos (3-9) - How many years did the Russell Wilson trade set them back?
  32. (32) Houston Texans (1-10-1) - Meh.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports

One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Reports about Mike Zimmer Appear to Be False

Mike Zimmer served as an assistant and consultant at Jackson State in 2022, and many believed that he landed a new gig this week. The Vikings employed Zimmer from 2014 to 2021 as head coach, and the club was the NFL’s 10th-best franchise during the timeframe per wins and losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
