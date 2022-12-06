ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: How to protect your garden this winter

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

This winter, consider adopting snow management practices that protect people from injury while at the same time reducing the harm to plants in the environment. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to protect your garden during the winter months.

