Car collides with tractor-trailer along Route 22 in Murrysville

Car and tractor-trailer collide along Route 22 in Murrysville 00:23

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A car collided with a tractor-trailer along Route 22 in Murrysville just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KDKA's Chris DeRose was at the scene where a vehicle crashed into a Swift tractor-trailer truck.

KDKA/Chris DeRose

The incident is along the William Penn Highway near the Berlin Farm Road and Harrison City Road intersection.

No word yet on any fatalities. Multiple units are on the scene, and traffic has been diverted around the crash.

