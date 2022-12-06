ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Car collides with tractor-trailer along Route 22 in Murrysville

By Christopher DeRose
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A car collided with a tractor-trailer along Route 22 in Murrysville just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KDKA's Chris DeRose was at the scene where a vehicle crashed into a Swift tractor-trailer truck.

The incident is along the William Penn Highway near the Berlin Farm Road and Harrison City Road intersection.

No word yet on any fatalities. Multiple units are on the scene, and traffic has been diverted around the crash.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this story as they become available.

