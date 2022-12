CINCINNATI, Ohio - This weekend’s Battle of Ohio rematch isn’t just any other rematch. Instead of facing quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Cincinnati Bengals will face Deshaun Watson, who’s coming off of his first game in 700 days. What isn’t different, though, is the Browns still boast one of the league’s most electric running backs in Nick Chubb. Chubb ran for over 100 yards the last time the Bengals faced him.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO