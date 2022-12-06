Read full article on original website
Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana
Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home
For some dogs, finding a forever home takes a long time, and requires some creativity on the part of the people trying to place the pups. That’s why a humane society in Indiana is going the extra mile with its clever “Where’s Waylon” project to help a rescue dog get adopted. Waylon Is Waiting Waylon […] The post ‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Fast Food Chain Launches New Indiana-Exclusive Menu Item
Popular fast food chain, Wendy's has begun serving up a new breakfast dish exclusive to its restaurant locations across Indiana. Hoosiers across Indiana can enjoy a delicious, hearty breakfast with the new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusively at participating Wendy's locations across Indiana. Served with a delicious, fresh-cracked egg, sausage and gravy, homestyle potatoes, and of course, a golden, fluffy biscuit, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl should be on every Hoosier's breakfast list.
Here’s How to Pre-Order Those Delicious Cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Now, we may not all agree that the holiday season makes that statement true - but I think we can ALL agree that the chance to order Girl Scout cookies does make this time of the year oh-so-wonderful. The time is now to place your cookie pre-orders with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).
WTHI
"Let's talk about pregnancy planning" Indiana officials kick off "the year of the mom" at the 2022 Labor of Love Summit
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - After many months of debate on Indiana's abortion access, state officials are taking steps to keep mothers and babies healthy before and after pregnancy. Indiana state health commissioner dr. Kristina box talked to hundreds of Hoosier moms here at the annual Labor of Love Summit. She's calling...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
WISH-TV
Winter drought impacts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
Missouri Post Office Announces Shipping Deadlines for Holidays
Sometimes even Santa needs help getting those special presents to kids (and adults) and that's where the post office steps in. However, you will want to make sure you have these dates on hand because there are deadlines to ensure your packages get to where they need to go before the BIG day. There is even more pressure to make sure your packages get to the right place because Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
Quad-State Tornado One-Year Anniversary: How Are KY Towns that Were Impacted Rebuilding?
The weather has always been somewhat of an obsession of mine. Growing up in the era of movies such as Twister, The Day After Tomorrow, and Night of The Twisters. I can remember renting VHS copies from Blockbuster or if you lived in Utica, Kentucky like myself during the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the local gas stations.
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
