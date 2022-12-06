ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville

By Seth Austin, Cody Bailey
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4Ewm_0jZFAQ9s00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.

Volunteers at the West Side Walmart in Evansville on Friday noticed a gold coin inside the kettle. At this time, officials are still working to determine the value of the gold coin, but say it could be worth at least $2,000.

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

Salvation Army officials say the generous giver is not known, but say they believe the donation was very intentional and hope it will encourage similar donations through the holiday season. The donation occurred during a special weekend match drive where all donations are matched up to $10,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes

More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
VINCENNES, IN
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old

The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Skate park to break ground in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Students shop for Angel Tree Program

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Webster County students took a break from the classroom to help spread some holiday cheer. Wednesday, members of the Dixon Elementary student council, and Webster High School youth council shopped at the Henderson Walmart for the Angel Tree Program. Toys and clothes were purchased...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
BREMEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County

It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy