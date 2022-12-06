Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Related
thebvnewspaper.com
University president involved in lawsuit
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
scranton.edu
Former Professor Sues University Over COVID-19 Policy
A former University of Scranton faculty member filed a lawsuit against the University, its faculty union and the former provost over the school’s coronavirus policy. The professor, Benjamin Bishop, claims the University infringed on his First and 14th Amendment rights by forcing him to disclose his vaccination status, according to the complaint.
scranton.edu
Professors Study Impact of Social Network on Health
Cyrus P. Olsen III, D.Phil., associate professor of theology and religious studies at The University of Scranton, is part of an inter-disciplinary team of professors from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School awarded a Templeton Foundation Grant. The multi-year grant in the amount of $500,000 funds research on how “social networks” among Ugandans includes one’s ancestors and may influence health-seeking behavior in the context of brain health.
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
scranton.edu
Meg Cullen-Brown Magis Award Winner, December
The Staff Senate would like to thank all staff members who took the time to recognize and share their colleague’s accomplishments, sense of community, and dedication to excellence. The Meg Cullen Brown Magis Award would not exist without our caring community!. THE MEG CULLEN-BROWN MAGIS AWARD WINNER FOR DECEMBER...
Geisinger Medical Centers certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers
DANVILLE – Representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association recently met Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute leaders in Danville to award Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center for achieving Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification. The medical centers were the first...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds
Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
Hershey says its first bilingual plant in Hazleton and ‘Say Hola’ initiative have been a success
The Hershey Company said today that its first bilingual manufacturing plant in the United States in Hazleton “seamlessly integrates both Spanish and English-speaking employees.”. Hershey said its “Say Hola” initiative has been in place for a year and has allowed it to hire “a more experienced workforce, improved retention...
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
scranton.edu
Staff Senate Christmas Luncheon Deadline Dec. 9
The Staff Senate Christmas Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14 in The McIlhenney Ballroom. While the event is free for University staff members, registration is required. Seatings will take place from either 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring donations for...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston ends 'sports discrimination' by lifting ban on street sports
KINGSTON — City council relaxed its restrictions on playing sports other than hockey on local streets. In a move meant to end what one councillor called “sports discrimination,” city council voted to remove a 14-year-old bylaw that prohibited sports, except for hockey, from being played on local roadways.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
scranton.edu
Men's Hoops Holds Off Late Franklin & Marshall Rally to Remain Unbeaten
LANCASTER, Pa. – The University of Scranton men's basketball team (7-0) held off a late Franklin & Marshall rally to remain unbeaten with a 67-58 victory over the Diplomats (5-3) in a non-conference clash on Wednesday night at the Mayser Center in Lancaster. 7-0 marks the best start for...
scranton.edu
Big Fourth Quarter Leads No. 7 Lady Royals Past Misericordia, 64-46
SCRANTON, Pa. – The No. 7 University of Scranton women's basketball team (8-0) used a big fourth quarter to outlast Misericordia in a 64-46 victory over the Cougars (7-2) on Wednesday night at the John Long Center in Scranton. The Lady Royals led 41-35 at the end of the...
thegnainsider.com
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season
Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
BUnow
Special Election Set for January 31st
State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Comments / 0