WWMT
Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
WWMT
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMT
Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue Bridge reconstruction in Summer 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to rebuild a Battle Creek bridge and close down a major road for 75 days. MDOT said the Capital Avenue bridge over I-94 in Battle Creek will be rebuilt in the Summer of 2023 for 75 days. It was built in 1959 and will be closing down and detouring while its being rebuilt.
WWMT
Battle Creek residents can expect delays on I-94 in 2023, MDOT says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation held an open house Thursday night, to discuss construction plans near a popular area in Battle Creek. Major roadways are expected to close down for months, as MDOT looks at the Capital Avenue Bridge over I-94. MDOT plans to work...
WWMT
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
WWMT
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMT
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WWMT
Restaurants, retail stores to extend hours for 'Moonlight Madness' in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you want to enjoy downtown Kalamazoo after business hours, you are in luck. Downtown Kalamazoo is scheduled to launch the first Moonlight Madness late night shopping event. Over 25 downtown restaurants and retail stores are expected to extend their hours on Friday until 11 p.m.
WWMT
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
WWMT
Sanitary sewer overflows near Parkview Hills neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded to an incident Wednesday around 11 a.m., regarding a sanitary sewer overflow just north of the Parkview Hills Neighborhood. An estimated 500 gallons of wastewater discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole and overflowed into the run-off reaching...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMT
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
WWMT
Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
WWMT
Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
WWMT
Lawton rings in the season with annual Christmas in the Village parade, tree lighting
LAWTON, Mich. — Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas has come to downtown Lawton!. In celebration of the holiday season, Lawton is scheduled to host its annual Christmas in the Village Lights parade at 7 p.m. Friday. Decorating Lawton: A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
