WWMT

Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sanitary sewer overflows near Parkview Hills neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded to an incident Wednesday around 11 a.m., regarding a sanitary sewer overflow just north of the Parkview Hills Neighborhood. An estimated 500 gallons of wastewater discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole and overflowed into the run-off reaching...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI

