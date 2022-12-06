Read full article on original website
Amarillo continues to be impacted by utility billing software upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department’s payment process has continued to be delayed because of “an unforeseen issue” in the process of an upgrade to the Tyler Technologies Munis software the city uses for the department. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, this upgrade began on Dec. 1 and payment […]
VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Interstate Bank Market President to retire Dec. 31
PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Interstate Bank announced Wednesday the retirement of Market President Mike Blasingame. According to a news release from the bank, Blasingame has served the bank for 20 years, previously holding the positions of executive vice president, senior vice president, commercial and ag lender, chief lending officer as well as a […]
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
APD on Lenwood explosion, bomb plot investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said a would-be bomber had the ability to create the explosive needed to carry out his plan to bomb a local high school last summer. With help from the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security, Amarillo Police and Amarillo Fire crews successfully thwarted that plan. On July 26, 2021, Amarillo […]
Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson not running for re-election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has announced today that she will not be running for re-election. Ginger Nelson released her announcement adding a list of accomplishments she has had since becoming mayor in May of 2017. In her statement, she says “From the Texas Tech University School...
Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market
Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
WT Donning Of The Stoles Celebration The Day Before Graduation
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
