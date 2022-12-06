ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo continues to be impacted by utility billing software upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department’s payment process has continued to be delayed because of “an unforeseen issue” in the process of an upgrade to the Tyler Technologies Munis software the city uses for the department. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, this upgrade began on Dec. 1 and payment […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Interstate Bank Market President to retire Dec. 31

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Interstate Bank announced Wednesday the retirement of Market President Mike Blasingame. According to a news release from the bank, Blasingame has served the bank for 20 years, previously holding the positions of executive vice president, senior vice president, commercial and ag lender, chief lending officer as well as a […]
PERRYTON, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson not running for re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has announced today that she will not be running for re-election. Ginger Nelson released her announcement adding a list of accomplishments she has had since becoming mayor in May of 2017. In her statement, she says “From the Texas Tech University School...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market

Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WT Donning Of The Stoles Celebration The Day Before Graduation

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
CANYON, TX

