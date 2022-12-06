ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo elementary students present ‘Robin Hood,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ mash-up

By Cat Keenan
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Amarillo Independent School District, George Washington Carver Elementary will present a mash-up of two classic stories to the community at 6 p.m. on Friday in the school’s auditorium.

Theater students from the elementary school produce a play every year, according to the district, with the latest show being “A Robin’s Carol,” an adaptation of “Robin Hood” and “A Christmas Carol” written and directed by theater teacher Ronnie Hamilton.

The district noted that the public is invited to the event at George Washington Carver Elementary, located at 1905 NW 12th, and that those seeking further information can call 806-326-4150.

