Waste Pro has announced that Jesse Murphy has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana. Jesse has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry. Jesse joined the Waste Pro family in 2015 as the Operations Manager in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before quickly being promoted to Site Manager. He then worked his way up to Division Manager of New Orleans, where he was responsible for overseeing 35 employees operating 28 trucks in the hauling and transfer station that services the New Orleans area. In 2019, Jesse was appointed as Divisional Vice President of the Louisiana market.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO