ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night

Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
houmatimes.com

VCH XC runners Kelso, Morgan sign with colleges

On December 6, two student athletes at Vandebilt Catholic signed letters of intent to run cross country at the collegiate level. Brynn Kelso and Avery Morgan, both individual State Champion runners this year, signed with the University of Southern Mississippi and Nicholls State University, respectively. Cross Country coach David Malone...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nolan Brunet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Nolan Brunet, RN, has won the latest award. Brunet joined Terrebonne General Health System in 1998 and works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) where he cares for and monitors patients who received anesthesia for their surgical procedures. “I enjoy caring for patients in their time of need and assisting...
HOUMA, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Mulberry Beta Club blesses local CASA children

Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club students delivered on their promise to provide Birthday Blessings boxes to CASA of Terrebonne. “This is such a blessing! Many of the children we serve don’t get to celebrate birthdays. This is a wonderful way for our volunteers to connect with the children, and celebrate their special occasion,” Christine Aucoin Executive Director of CASA of Terrebonne.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Waste Pro announces Jesse Murphy promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana

Waste Pro has announced that Jesse Murphy has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana. Jesse has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry. Jesse joined the Waste Pro family in 2015 as the Operations Manager in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before quickly being promoted to Site Manager. He then worked his way up to Division Manager of New Orleans, where he was responsible for overseeing 35 employees operating 28 trucks in the hauling and transfer station that services the New Orleans area. In 2019, Jesse was appointed as Divisional Vice President of the Louisiana market.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Election Day: Polls are open from 7am to 8pm

Today is Election Day! Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are two local elections on ballots, one in District 1 for Terrebonne School Board and the other in Lafourche’s Ward 10. Incumbent Mike Lagarde is in a runoff against Allison Cressoine Gill for the...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Health System celebrates 1-year anniversary of Cancer Institute

The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute opened its doors one year ago, as the region’s first freestanding cancer center. The $40 million state-of-the-art Cancer Institute provides care for 95 percent of types of cancer, and offers services including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, and hormonal therapy.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Democrats tease candidate for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the list of potential candidates for governor dominated by Republicans, many are wondering who Democrats will ask to step up to the plate. As of recently, it’s looking like DOTD Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson could be their guy. “I think it means...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy