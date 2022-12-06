Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
Bollinger to acquire VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night
Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
houmatimes.com
VCH XC runners Kelso, Morgan sign with colleges
On December 6, two student athletes at Vandebilt Catholic signed letters of intent to run cross country at the collegiate level. Brynn Kelso and Avery Morgan, both individual State Champion runners this year, signed with the University of Southern Mississippi and Nicholls State University, respectively. Cross Country coach David Malone...
theadvocate.com
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame
Former Southern University football coach Pete Richardson was one of eight inductees into the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Richardson, who won four Black college football national championships in his 17 seasons at Southern, was the only coach inducted in the Hall’s 14th class. “I was...
houmatimes.com
Nolan Brunet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient
Nolan Brunet, RN, has won the latest award. Brunet joined Terrebonne General Health System in 1998 and works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) where he cares for and monitors patients who received anesthesia for their surgical procedures. “I enjoy caring for patients in their time of need and assisting...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
houmatimes.com
Mulberry Beta Club blesses local CASA children
Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club students delivered on their promise to provide Birthday Blessings boxes to CASA of Terrebonne. “This is such a blessing! Many of the children we serve don’t get to celebrate birthdays. This is a wonderful way for our volunteers to connect with the children, and celebrate their special occasion,” Christine Aucoin Executive Director of CASA of Terrebonne.
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
theadvocate.com
More than meets the eye? That's the finals story for Lutcher, North DeSoto in Division II
Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport. The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North...
houmatimes.com
Waste Pro announces Jesse Murphy promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana
Waste Pro has announced that Jesse Murphy has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Louisiana. Jesse has more than 30 years of experience in the waste industry. Jesse joined the Waste Pro family in 2015 as the Operations Manager in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before quickly being promoted to Site Manager. He then worked his way up to Division Manager of New Orleans, where he was responsible for overseeing 35 employees operating 28 trucks in the hauling and transfer station that services the New Orleans area. In 2019, Jesse was appointed as Divisional Vice President of the Louisiana market.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
houmatimes.com
Election Day: Polls are open from 7am to 8pm
Today is Election Day! Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are two local elections on ballots, one in District 1 for Terrebonne School Board and the other in Lafourche’s Ward 10. Incumbent Mike Lagarde is in a runoff against Allison Cressoine Gill for the...
theadvocate.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Health System celebrates 1-year anniversary of Cancer Institute
The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute opened its doors one year ago, as the region’s first freestanding cancer center. The $40 million state-of-the-art Cancer Institute provides care for 95 percent of types of cancer, and offers services including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, and hormonal therapy.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Democrats tease candidate for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the list of potential candidates for governor dominated by Republicans, many are wondering who Democrats will ask to step up to the plate. As of recently, it’s looking like DOTD Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson could be their guy. “I think it means...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
