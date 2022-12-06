Mr. Jonathan Van Noel, age 67, of Covington, died Thursday, November 29, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor. He was the husband of Patricia Anne Cash Noel.

Mr. Noel was born March 30, 1955 in Clifton Forge, the son of the late Van Buren Noel and Isabelle Eckelkamp Noel. He served his country as a member of the United States Army. A lifetime resident of this community, Jonathan was employed in the construction field by DIRFT, Inc. He was a member of Falling Spring Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he served his church as an elder and choir member.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Noel is survived by a son, Nathan Noel of Covington; a daughter, Layla Noel of Covington; three stepchildren, Roye LaCour of Dallas, TX, wife Iris; Todd LaCour of Millboro and friend Coleen; and Shawn Robertson of Covington and friend Becky; a brother, Mark Noel and wife Debbie; three sisters, Daphne “DeDe” Rogowski and husband, Don, Valerie Bruffy and husband, Tom and Mary Ann Morris and husband, Jody; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Falling Spring Evangelical Presbyterian Church officiated by Pastor Mike Matlack

The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Falling Spring Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 105 Edgehill Road, Hot Springs VA 24445.

Arrangements will be handled by Loving Funeral Home; send online condolences at www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.

The post Jonathan Noel appeared first on The Virginian Review .