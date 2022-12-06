The cool vibe, awesome decor, and wonderful new Mexican dishes about to be offered by Retro in Jasper may only be eclipsed by Miguel Casilla’s connection to creating it. Miguel is well known in the area through his work as general manager for a couple of local Mexican eateries. Whereas his charm and wit simply season those restaurants, Retro will be 100 percent of Miguel. Drawing upon his rich heritage from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, as well as his love for art and authenticity — whether in food or relationships — Retro will bring something new as well as renewed to Dubois County when it opens in January.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO