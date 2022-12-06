Read full article on original website
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kenny Payne's Message to Fans Amid Winless Start: 'I Want True Louisville Fans'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In case you have been living under a rock for the last month, the Louisville men's basketball program hasn't exactly had the best start to their 2022-23 season. And by that, I mean they're making an early case as one of the worst high-major squads in D1 college hoops history.
MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Rolls the Dice Opening Exquisite Restaurant in Indiana Casino
It's quite exciting to hear about Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay choosing a little Southern Indiana town for his Fifth Gordon Ramsay Steak Restaurant. I feel like this particular location is a bit risky or a roll of the dice with its history. Where in the World is Elizabeth, Indiana?. Ah,...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Willett Distillery to invest $93 million in Washington County
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced continued momentum of the state’s bourbon industry as Kentucky Bourbon Distillers LTD, which does business as Willett Distillery, will invest nearly $93 million in Washington County to build warehouses and additional production facilities. The company projected the expansion would create 35 new, well-paying jobs in the county.
Students welcome Jeff Brohm back home with open arms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Andrew Holt has been a Louisville Cardinals fan his entire life. The University of Louisville student believes the football program just took a big leap in the right direction. “I think we upgraded even though like a few days ago it didn’t seem like we were...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
New restaurant, Retro, is something completely different
The cool vibe, awesome decor, and wonderful new Mexican dishes about to be offered by Retro in Jasper may only be eclipsed by Miguel Casilla’s connection to creating it. Miguel is well known in the area through his work as general manager for a couple of local Mexican eateries. Whereas his charm and wit simply season those restaurants, Retro will be 100 percent of Miguel. Drawing upon his rich heritage from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, as well as his love for art and authenticity — whether in food or relationships — Retro will bring something new as well as renewed to Dubois County when it opens in January.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors have noticed more young people dying from colon cancer in recent years, and are looking to give the public warning signs before its too late. Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest, health officials said. Data...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
Sustainable Manufacturer Investing $18.47M, Hiring 135 Workers
GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing leadership and...
