Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
WWE Holiday Tour heads to Charleston this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WWE Holiday Tour is headed to Charleston this Sunday, and some of your favorite superstar wrestles will be entering the ring. Karrion Kross stopped by Studio 3 with a little preview of what’s to come.
WSAZ
Pet parenting 101 with Chewy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pets are huge part of the family, and we have some tips for keeping them happy and healthy. We talked with Dr. Katy Nelson, a veterinarian with Chewy, to talk the cost of pet care.
"Beware — The First Time Might Be Disgusting": Fathers Are Giving Free Advice To New Homeowners, And It's So Much Better Than Learning The Hard Way
"I've absolutely seen insurance payouts for loss claims originally calculated at under $7,000 increase to over $100,000 when people file their claims this way."
WSAZ
Wayne elementary welcomes therapy dog with ‘pup rally’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wayne Elementary School welcomed a furry addition -- a certified therapy dog named Winnie!. Winnie’s role is to bring smiles and comfort to students, while teaching skills along the way. “Sometimes people get nervous when they read, so having a dog in the room will...
Comments / 0