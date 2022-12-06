ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.

Most recently, artist Ali Williams completed her mural “Trusting the Mystery” on Fayette Street. It depicts an owl and a rainbow. According to a release from Main Street Morgantown, it explores the interconnectedness of life and nature and “the spirit inside ourselves that calls us to follow the path of our own colors.”

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEnRb_0jZF9Ilg00
“Trusting the Mystery” by Ali Williams (Courtesy: Main Street Morgantown)

Williams’ piece is beside “Golden Wind” by Bernie Wilke, which is at the corner of High and Fayette Streets. The artist said that the piece, which depicts a girl moving from behind a brick wall with a colorful ribbon, “symbolically shows diverse people following their passions in the context of downtown Morgantown and the surrounding hills.” The “Golden Wind” that the girl releases touches everyone as it moves through the design, Wilke said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoMKb_0jZF9Ilg00
“Golden Wind” by Bernie Wilke (Courtesy: Main Street Morgantown)

The third piece, by West Virginia artist Elijah Pollard, depicts social activist Harriet Tubman and celebrates her as an abolitionist. Inspired by the former 1980s Underground Railroad bar at 123 Pleasant Street, the mural sits right across the street.

123 Pleasant Street owner discusses Marsha’s legacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDp0o_0jZF9Ilg00
“Harriet Tubman” by Elijah Pollard (Courtesy: Main Street Morgantown)

Muralists were selected by Main Street Morgantown and worked with the community and business owners to complete the final designs. The beautification project was funded by Organizational Arts Grant and FirstEnergy, according to the release.

