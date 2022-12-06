ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liverpool contact UEFA and Real Madrid over reduced ticket allocation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lwcW_0jZF9Hsx00

Liverpool have contacted UEFA and Real Madrid regarding their reduced ticket allocation for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at the Bernabeu.

The club have received just 1,800 tickets for a ground which, although undergoing renovation, still has a capacity of 60,000. Under competition regulations, Liverpool are entitled to around 3,000.

Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust, and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have also asked the club to raise their concerns with the allocation understood to include just four wheelchair bays.

“LFC is committed to having as many supporters as possible in stadiums for European away fixtures and continues to develop its systems and processes to fill allocations at every away game,” said a club statement.

“The club fully understands the impact this initial decision by Real Madrid has on supporters and the challenges with making travel arrangements for the game.

“Representatives from LFC are in direct contact with the Supporters Trust and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and will continue to explore all options to increase the allocation, particularly for disabled supporters.”

The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association tweeted: “Irrespective of building work at the stadium, the allocation for disabled supporters is shocking.”

On the field winger Luis Diaz has returned to training on the first day of the club’s warm-weather camp in Dubai after two months out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Naby Keita, who has not featured since the FA Community Shield win over Manchester City on July 30 due to a thigh problem, is also back with the squad.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Super League derby with Man City good test for us – Man Utd boss Marc Skinner

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby with Manchester City will be a good test of his side’s progress. United, who are second in the WSL table, head to the Etihad Stadium aiming to build on the recent impressive win at Arsenal last month.
newschain

Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

New Wigan boss Kolo Toure says his brother Yaya is “preparing well” in Tottenham’s youth academy and will make the jump into management when the time is right. Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Ivory Coast defender Kolo, having been part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester for the last five years, took charge of the Latics last week on a three-and-a-half-year contract for his first managerial role.
newschain

Pundits go wild for Celtic’s Josip Juranovic as Croatia stun Brazil at World Cup

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic earned major praise from former Germany manager Jurgen Klinsmann for his performance during Croatia’s stunning World Cup quarter-final victory against Brazil. The Croatia defender was arguably the best player on the pitch during the first half before his side went on to beat Brazil on...
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday. The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the...
newschain

We are ready to fight France for World Cup semi-final spot, insists Southgate

England are “ready to fight France” to secure their place in the World Cup semi-finals, according to Gareth Southgate. Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.
newschain

Bristol City return to action with impressive win at Rotherham

Bristol City kickstarted their season after the World Cup break with a 3-1 victory at Rotherham. The Robins had not won at Rotherham since 1995 but an own goal, Joe Williams and Cameron Pring bucked the trend and also ensured they leapfrogged Rotherham in the Championship table. It was a...
newschain

England-France quarter-final could produce World Cup winner, say fans

England and France fans believe the winner of their quarter-final clash could go on to secure World Cup glory. The Three Lions landed the first blow on Saturday as their supporters beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park. Thousands of fans will later...
newschain

Louis Moult sits out Motherwell’s friendly defeat to Tottenham

Louis Moult was absent as Motherwell went down to a 4-0 training-ground friendly defeat by Tottenham. Moult made his first start of the season immediately before the World Cup break after undergoing a minor procedure on an ankle problem, but the striker missed out on the chance to get some game time at Hotspur Way.
newschain

Robert Page has ‘complete confidence’ of FAW despite Wales’ World Cup showing

Robert Page has the full backing of the Football Association of Wales despite his side’s disappointing performance at the World Cup. FAW chief Noel Mooney said manager Page retains the “complete confidence” of the governing body to continue with his current four-year contract. Page steered Wales to...
newschain

Tite hints his time as Brazil coach is over after shock loss to Croatia

Tite suggested his time as Brazil coach is over but defended his penalty tactics after they crashed out of the World Cup to Croatia. Marquinhos’ decisive spot kick hit the post after Dominik Livakovic had saved Rodrygo’s opening effort in the shootout to send Croatia into the last four with Neymar never getting a chance to step up.
newschain

Harry Kane: England really believe World Cup win is possible this time

England captain Harry Kane insists the team will go into their World Cup clash against France with “more belief” than in their run to the semi-final four years ago. Kane will lead England into their quarter-final meeting with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.
newschain

England better equipped to win World Cup than in Russia, claims Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and says mentality will be key in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against holders France. Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, millions across the land...
newschain

Fernando Santos reveals ‘frank conversation’ with benched Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him, but insisted the veteran forward did not threaten to leave the World Cup. Reports in Portugal claim Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his country after learning...
newschain

Late Chey Dunkley goal earns Shrewsbury win over Bolton

Defender Chey Dunkley headed an injury-time winner as battling Shrewsbury came from behind to beat Sky bet League One play-off hopefuls Bolton 3-2. Steve Cotterill’s side trailed 2-1 to a Dion Charles double before on loan Bournemouth striker, Christian Saydee levelled 12 minutes from the end of this see-saw contest.
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy