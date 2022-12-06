Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras Says Joining Cardinals First Crossed His Mind During 2022 Season
Now that he is officially a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreras admitted the thought of joining his former team's biggest rival first crossed his mind when he got an in-person look at Albert Pujols' pursuit of 700 homers. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Contreras said...
Carlos Correa, Top Potential Red Sox Targets After Losing Xander Bogaerts to Padres
The Boston Red Sox have a huge hole to fill after losing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. Fortunately, the team can pivot by pursuing one of the best free agents remaining on the market. Carlos Correa, who spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins after...
What's Next for Yankees in Free Agency and Trade Market After Aaron Judge Megadeal?
A 99-win season and sixth straight playoff appearance is a successful season for most MLB franchises, and re-signing the reigning MVP is almost always a reason to celebrate, especially when he's the homegrown face of your franchise. However, the New York Yankees aren't most franchises, and simply bringing back Aaron...
MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players
Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings
No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support
The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
Mets Rumors: José Quintana Agrees to 2-Year, $26M Contract After Stint with Cardinals
The New York Mets reportedly came to terms on a contract with free-agent starting pitcher José Quintana on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $26 million over two years. Quintana, 33, is an 11-year MLB veteran who split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's Excited About Joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2018. They'll likely be together for a whole lot longer in Philadelphia, with Harper having nine more years on his contract and Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million pact with the Phils this week. And it...
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract
Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
Yankees Rumors: NY Has 'Definite Interest' in Carlos Rodón After Aaron Judge Contract
The New York Yankees have "definite interest" in free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón after securing a deal for Aaron Judge, according to Jack Curry of YES. Re-signing Judge had been a priority for the Yankees, and the two sides agreed to a $360 million deal over nine years Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz
The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Front-Runners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and they are the front-runners to land the highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley Interest Astros
The Houston Astros have been at the center of free agency this winter, signing José Abreu and losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets. Expect them to remain at the center of baseball's offseason happenings. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros "continue to look at free...
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Reps Working with NYK to Find Deal Before Deadline
Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks may be coming to an end. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks are working with Reddish's representatives to find a potential destination in a trade. It has reached this point because the Duke product is no longer a part of the team's rotation.
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away
While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
