Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings

No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
OAKLAND, CA
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
Bleacher Report

Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract

Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report

Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz

The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

