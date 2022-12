If things don’t turn around playing in California, Miami Dolphins playoff chances will start to dwindle. Leaving the Buffalo Bills game as the ultimate hump to get over. All the national recognition the Miami Dolphins have been getting lately will start to fall by the wayside with each loss, to keep this in order, wins need to come. I don’t know about you, but I like the games being flexed to night time.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO