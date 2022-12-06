The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO