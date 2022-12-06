ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completes leadership development training

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completed the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) Leadership Development Course on Nov. 18. West was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across America for the training, which focused on leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County Historical Society receives grant

The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery. Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check

Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse

Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Wildlife Federation and The Westervelt Company Unveil “Westervelt Forest”

Representatives of the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and The Westervelt Company unveiled “Westervelt Forest” with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The seventy-acre working forest and wildlife demonstration area, located at AWF State Headquarters in Millbrook, Alabama, will be viewable to the 50,000+ annual visitors to AWF’s State Headquarters and Alabama Nature Center facility.
ALABAMA STATE
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community

Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Update on Millbrook Utility System Water Testing

The Millbrook Utility System is required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not your drinking water meets health standards. During October-December 2021, we did not monitor for disinfection byproducts (DBP) during the required time frame, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

44th Annual Holiday Holiday Underway in Selma

If you’re looking for unique gift item for someone on your list. You might want to head over to Selma — for the 44th annual Holiday House. Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.
SELMA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS

ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
ALABASTER, AL
alabamanews.net

Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street

Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WSFA

Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
MACON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. According to walkoffame.com, Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE

