lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completes leadership development training
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completed the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) Leadership Development Course on Nov. 18. West was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across America for the training, which focused on leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Historical Society receives grant
The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery. Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the...
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check
Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
Clanton Advertiser
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka High Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf the Musical’
Tickets sold at the door only. We are now accepting cash and card for tickets and concessions!! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Performances will be at Wetumpka High School.
selmasun.com
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Wildlife Federation and The Westervelt Company Unveil “Westervelt Forest”
Representatives of the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and The Westervelt Company unveiled “Westervelt Forest” with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The seventy-acre working forest and wildlife demonstration area, located at AWF State Headquarters in Millbrook, Alabama, will be viewable to the 50,000+ annual visitors to AWF’s State Headquarters and Alabama Nature Center facility.
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
19thnews.org
A new museum and clinic will honor the enslaved “Mothers of Gynecology”
33 S. Perry Street in Montgomery, Alabama, is a site of harrowing sacrifice that birthed modern gynecology. But though many know the breakthroughs that happened there, the dozens of enslaved women and girls who suffered for the medical standards that exist today are often erased. Artist Michelle Browder is giving...
elmoreautauganews.com
Update on Millbrook Utility System Water Testing
The Millbrook Utility System is required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not your drinking water meets health standards. During October-December 2021, we did not monitor for disinfection byproducts (DBP) during the required time frame, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time.
elmoreautauganews.com
American Heritage Girls to place Wreaths on Graves at Brookside Memorial Gardens Dec. 17
American Heritage Girls Troop AL0125 announces Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for 10:00 am, December 17, 2022 at Brookside Memorial Gardens. The cemetery will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach. Columbia Falls, MAINE, and Millbrook, AL — December 6, 2022...
alabamanews.net
44th Annual Holiday Holiday Underway in Selma
If you’re looking for unique gift item for someone on your list. You might want to head over to Selma — for the 44th annual Holiday House. Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WSFA
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
wdhn.com
Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. According to walkoffame.com, Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
