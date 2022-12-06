Read full article on original website
Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?
Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
Why Investors' Expectations for Bitcoin Price Turbulence Drifted Lower This Year
"All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day, comparing bitcoin's implied volatility with the dollar index, WTI crude, swaps and the S&P 500 going back to September 2021. Bitcoin's implied volatility has drifted lower this year despite the collapse of several crypto industry leaders, including Terra, FTX and BlockFi.
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
Crypto Markets Today: Exposed Alameda Research Loans to Media Site The Block and Its CEO Adds to FTX’s Miseries
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, according to a report by Axios. The Block confirmed the report on Friday. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
AI-Related Tokens Surge as Maple, Ren Fall: CoinDesk Market Index Week in Review
Fetch.ai (FET), a blockchain-based project focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was the top performer this week among the 167 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). The FET token’s price has jumped from 6 cents at the start of the week to now 11 cents, surging 80% in the...
What Is dYdX? Understanding the Decentralized Crypto Exchange
The continued maturity of the crypto market has led to a positive feedback loop between the market and its participants. As new participants enter the market, the market has matured, leading to new crypto platforms and products to invest with. No other sector in crypto has experienced this positive feedback...
Bitcoin Slips Below $17K Amid Rate Hike Concerns
Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini discusses his outlook for bitcoin as it dips slightly below the $17,000 level, amid interest rate hike concerns and continued fallout from crypto exchange FTX. Plus, his take on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) selling at close to a record 43% discount to the price of the underlying bitcoin in the trust. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.
SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight
The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
How Confident Are Institutional Investors About Bitcoin? COT Report May Offer Clues
Friday’s Commitment of Traders report will show whether recent increased longs are an aberration or sign of increasing confidence. The most recent COT, which measures weekly trading trends among institutional investors, showed such organizations increasing their exposure to bitcoin last week, even as overall markets remained quiet. The current...
Crypto Markets Today: Record Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Widens Industry Woes
Shares of the world’s largest bitcoin fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), hit a record-high discount rate of nearly 50% relative to the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Thursday. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
Things Are About to Get Weird: Samson Mow
JAN3 founder and CEO Samson Mow weighs in on the state of the crypto industry amid lingering crypto contagion concerns. When it comes to his outlook on bitcoin, Mow says "things are about to get weird."
SEC's Gensler Says Agency Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority
In an interview on Yahoo Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said that the SEC has the basic disclosure and governance requirements in place to hold digital-assets firms accountable. Fitch Ratings Senior Director Monsur Hussain discusses what this means for the future of crypto regulation.
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
Whales Bail on Bitcoin
Large investors have reduced their holdings of bitcoin (BTC) since June, which is one reason the price has sagged and a reversal of that trend might need to happen before a big price rally can begin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
