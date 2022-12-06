Local church gives snacks for voters to pick up on way to polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local church is offering snacks for those to pick up on their way to the polls Tuesday as the Peach States holds its runoff elections.

One of the most notable runoffs in the country is the hotly contested Georgia Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

St. Philip AME Church and A Black Voters Matter partnered to hand out “voter power snack packs.” The groups are supplying food to those who may stand in long lines on Tuesday following the passage of SB 202 which bans handing out food and water to voters in line.

Listed below are several locations where voters can pick up their snacks: