Georgia State

Local church gives snacks for voters to pick up on way to polls

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local church is offering snacks for those to pick up on their way to the polls Tuesday as the Peach States holds its runoff elections.

One of the most notable runoffs in the country is the hotly contested Georgia Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

St. Philip AME Church and A Black Voters Matter partnered to hand out “voter power snack packs.” The groups are supplying food to those who may stand in long lines on Tuesday following the passage of SB 202 which bans handing out food and water to voters in line.

Listed below are several locations where voters can pick up their snacks:

  • Donna’s Delicious Delights, 4711 Montgomery St.
  • D&D Media Group, 1935 Skidaway at 37th Sts.
  • Wade Cuts Barbershop, 750 Pennsylvania Ave at Gwinnett Street
  • Island Breeze Restaurant, 2818 Montgomery St.
  • The Culturist Union, 3129 Bull St.
  • Main Attraction Barber Shop, 2307 Habersham St.
  • Sheppard’s Gas/Food Mart, Gwinnett and Stiles Avenue
  • David’s Crabhouse, 1824 Montgomery St. at 35th Street
  • Shabazz Seafood Restaurant, Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd & Victory Drive

