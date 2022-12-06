The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team travels to take on the Rock Island Rocks in Western Big 6 Conference play this afternoon. The Streaks are 8-2 overall and 3-1 and in a 4-way tie atop the conference. The Rocks are 5-6 on the year and 2-2 in the WB6. Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson have the call at 1:10 for the pre-game and a 1:30 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO