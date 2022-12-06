Read full article on original website
Award Winning Blues Artist Mike Zito In Concert Monday Evening In Galesburg
Mike Zito is a multi-award winning blues artist and producer. He most recently won a Blues Music Award for best blues rock album from the Blues Foundation as well as Blues Blast Music Award for best producer. Mike is also the co-founder of Gulf Coast Records. He will be in concert at Cedar Creek East/Smokin Willie’s Monday evening at 6:00. Mike joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his career.
Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball @ United Township Panthers
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team travels to East Moline to take on the United Township Panthers. The Streaks are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Panthers are 5-1 and 1-1 coming off a win over Rock Island. Brad Bennewitz and Jason Wessels bring you the action on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball @ Rock Island Rocks
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team travels to take on the Rock Island Rocks in Western Big 6 Conference play this afternoon. The Streaks are 8-2 overall and 3-1 and in a 4-way tie atop the conference. The Rocks are 5-6 on the year and 2-2 in the WB6. Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson have the call at 1:10 for the pre-game and a 1:30 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
