Shirley Ann Harmon Riley – 90

Mrs. Shirley Ann Harmon Riley, age 90, of Covington, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of William Joseph Riley to whom she was married to for sixty-nine years.

Mrs. Riley was born March 14, 1932 in Clifton Forge, the daughter of the late Virgil Jackson Harmon and Ruby Virginia Hurt Harmon. She was a lifetime resident of this community. During her working career, Shirley was employed as a secretary with the former Industrial Rayon and in the personnel office of West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company as well as a substitute teacher at Falling Spring Elementary, Callaghan Elementary and Alleghany High Schools. Mrs. Riley was a member of Covington Baptist Church where she served her church as an organist and pianist. An active member of this community, Shirley was a Girl Scout leader, a mother with the March of Dimes Association and a poll worker at the Falling Spring location for the Alleghany County Board of Elections. A talented gardener with a green thumb and quilter with a seemingly magic needle, she was a member of the Jackson River Garden Club, the Quilters group and the Home Demonstration Club.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Riley is survived by a son, William Joseph “Jody” Riley, II and wife, Debra of Covington; three daughters, Debra Lynn McComb and husband, Guy of White Sulphur Springs, WV; Lisa Ann Cole and husband, Kevin of Covington and Tina Kay Humphries and husband, John of Covington; ten grandchildren, Justin Straub, Kylene Lovejoy, David McComb, Joey Riley, Bryan Riley, Lauren Simmers, Heather Squires, Alex Cole, Krista Humphries and Kristopher Humphries; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riley was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Jackson Harmon, Jr.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Covington Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Armes officiating, assisted by Rev. Bill Gilliland. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ray Tolley, Kyle Moore, Harold Lambert, Darrell Gleason, Joey Riley, Bryan Riley, Justin Straub, Alex Cole, Kristopher Humphries and “Sam”.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. at Loving Funeral Home.

