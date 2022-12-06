Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Results | Phase II
In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
During the last four home football games, from October 1 to November 19, 2022, extra officers were utilized to impact underage drinking along with other illegal activity prior to the kick off of each game. Their results were as follows:
Minor In Possession Citations 23
Consuming In Public Citations 26
Minor Misrepresenting Age Citations 10
Urinating In Public Citations 7
Narcotics Citations 11
False Information to Officer Citations 3
Littering Citation 1
Other Criminal Citations 6
Warrants Arrests 3
Driving Under Suspension Citations 2
Other Traffic Citations 2
Parking Citations 166
Parking & Traffic Warnings 99
Vehicles Towed 40
