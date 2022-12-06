Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY SENDS BURTON PANTHERS OFF TO STATE SEMI-FINALS
The Burton Panther football team received a send-off this (Thursday) afternoon as it gets ready to take on Mart in the state semi-finals. Students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to cheer on the Panthers and wish them luck in their matchup tonight that will determine who heads to the state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner faces either New Home or Albany.
AGRICULTURAL AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT AG BREAKFAST
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognized some local residents during their inaugural Washington County Ag Breakfast. T. Saunders received the Agricultural Volunteer Award, while the Washington County Farm Bureau was recognized as the Agricultural Business Award winner. The Ag Breakfast was held...
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER $230,000
Community members around the Brazos Valley came together to provide a helping hand on Wednesday during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brazos Valley Food Bank board member Carl Prihoda, combined totals from the food drive are calculated at over 175,000...
WASHINGTON CO. TO AMEND JAIL GENERATOR CONTRACT
Washington County will adjust its contract for a generator at the county jail in order to secure a lower-power unit for less money. At a workshop this (Friday) afternoon, commissioners came to a consensus on changing out the 750 kW diesel generator initially agreed to in the contract with W-Industries with a 400 kW dual-fuel generator, primarily powered by natural gas with a propane backup.
TEDDY BEAR PARADE COMING TO CHAPPELL HILL SATURDAY
The Teddy Bear Parade will be the highlight event this Saturday in downtown Chappell Hill. The events kick off with the arrival of Santa Clause at 3:30 Saturday courtesy of the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Santa and his sleigh will be set up at the Brazos Star Lot for pictures and for kids to tell their list to.
MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS AROUND THE AREA THIS WEEKEND
The holiday season is in full swing around the area, with all kinds of festive events taking place this weekend. Downtown Brenham will have “A Taste of Christmas” on Saturday until 6 p.m. Over 25 businesses will offer drinks and treats for shoppers to enjoy, like mimosas, Christmas margaritas, egg nog, sugar cookie martinis, cranberry brie bites and rum balls. A map of participating locations can be picked up at the Brenham Washington County Visitor Center.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST BHS CHOIR DIRECTOR
Brenham High School’s Choir Director will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Amanda Seymour will discuss the choir’s Christmas concert tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the Brenham High School Auditorium, as well as other choir events. The Roundtable can be heard...
STATE SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. MART
The Burton Panthers and the Mart Panthers will battle it out tonight (Thursday) in the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Round Rock. The game can be heard live beginning with the pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, KWHI.com, and the KWHI app.
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP ANNOUNCED
The City of Navasota unveiled the entertainment lineup this (Friday) morning for the 11th Anniversary Texas Birthday Bash. Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks made the announcement via social media. The Birthday Bash is going to be held March 3 and 4 in downtown Navasota during Texas Independence Weekend. On Friday,...
BCDC BOARD ELECTS VICE CHAIR
The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors elected a vice chair for a two-year term at its meeting this (Thursday) morning. Darrell Blum was chosen to serve as the vice chair of the board, ending on December 31, 2024. Board members also approved the minutes from their September...
