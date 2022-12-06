ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Congressional couch trip

Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

WV Republicans reconfirm House, Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – After Republicans bolstered supermajorities in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, lawmakers voted to reconfirm the chambers’ leadership for at least another two years. Republican senators selected Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to remain as the Senate president and Republican delegates selected Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to stay as the speaker of the House. Both leaders will head into the 2023 legislative session next month...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
MAINE STATE

