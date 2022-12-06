Read full article on original website
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
House Republican bill would expand fast removals of illegal immigrants, as Title 42’s end nears
A new House bill would significantly expand the use of expedited removal to deport illegal immigrants encountered at the border, just as the Title 42 authority is ending.
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
Congressional couch trip
Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
Sen. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Handing Democrats A 51-Seat Majority
The incumbent defeated Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker.
WV Republicans reconfirm House, Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – After Republicans bolstered supermajorities in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, lawmakers voted to reconfirm the chambers’ leadership for at least another two years. Republican senators selected Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to remain as the Senate president and Republican delegates selected Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to stay as the speaker of the House. Both leaders will head into the 2023 legislative session next month...
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
Ami Bera wants to head Democrats’ campaign committee. Is he headed for political stardom?
Sacramento Rep. Ami Bera faces a challenge from another California congressman to hold an important party position that has been a stepping stone.
Tennessee bans TikTok on state devices, cites cybersecurity as primary concern
Multiple states are taking action against the social media app TikTok and Tennessee is the latest state to join the movement.
