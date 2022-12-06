ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Fugitive from justice caught on I-395 North in Waterford

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOeVv_0jZF7v6l00

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police caught a fugitive from justice driving a tractor-trailer on I-395 North Monday.

John Dahl, 65, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, was pulled over near Exit 3 in Waterford around 2 p.m. The New York City Police Department currently wanted him for the charge of first-degree criminal sale of a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ytkx_0jZF7v6l00
John Dahl (Connecticut State Police)

State police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol, two ammunition magazines, and $68,000 in cash inside the truly.

Dahl faces charges of fugitive from justice, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of high-capacity magazines.

Dahl is being held on bonds totaling $5 million. He’s due in New London Superior Court Tuesday and is awaiting extradition to New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 8

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

With the price of diesel fuel, you need that much cash, and clearly the firearm is to protect the cash! Just a hard working guy trying to make a living!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Norwich woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a Norwich woman, who was shot to death in November. On Nov. 5, police responded to 527 W. Thames Street complex for the report of an outdoor argument and gunshot. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate homicide on Shepard Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating the homicide of a Pennsylvania man in New Haven on Friday afternoon. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at 1:52 p.m. on Shepard Street near Read Street and the Hamden town line. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield man convicted of murdering Hartford man in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018. Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls. Police: Man shot, and killed driver instead of paying for accident damages […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy