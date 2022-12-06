Fugitive from justice caught on I-395 North in Waterford
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police caught a fugitive from justice driving a tractor-trailer on I-395 North Monday.
John Dahl, 65, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, was pulled over near Exit 3 in Waterford around 2 p.m. The New York City Police Department currently wanted him for the charge of first-degree criminal sale of a firearm.
State police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol, two ammunition magazines, and $68,000 in cash inside the truly.
Dahl faces charges of fugitive from justice, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of high-capacity magazines.
Dahl is being held on bonds totaling $5 million. He's due in New London Superior Court Tuesday and is awaiting extradition to New York.

