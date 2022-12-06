ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush

ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
