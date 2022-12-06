Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
KSDK
Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush
ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. PART 1 PART 2
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
One-year anniversary of deadly Amazon warehouse tornado in Edwardsville
Saturday marks one year since an EF-3 tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.
Busch Light releases “Bush Light” Christmas lights
This holiday season, an iconic local brew debuts holiday lights with a twist. Busch Lite' Beer presents "Busch Lights," a twist on Christmas lights.
‘Lawn Pass’ gets you in over 30 huge St. Louis concerts this summer
FOX 2 will be giving away a pair of unlimited lawn passes next week.
Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
As weather gets chillier, St. Louis organization needs help getting coats for the homeless
The wintertime can be challenging and brutal for many, especially those who are unhoused.
stlpublicradio.org
Amazon warehouse where 6 died is nearly rebuilt but won’t have storm shelter
EDWARDSVILLE — The Amazon warehouse where six employees died in a tornado a year ago Saturday is nearly rebuilt. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said Friday there’s “a lot of emotion tied up this weekend” remembering what happened. “It's just a really sad, somber time,” she said....
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
