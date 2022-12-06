ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Pedestrian dies after being hit in Spartanburg

By Dan Vasko
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the collision happened at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street. Officers responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m.

Police said the male victim was walking south on North Forest Road when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that was traveling east on West Saint John Street.

The investigation revealed the driver did have the right of way, and the pedestrian was in the roadway when the collision occurred.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

